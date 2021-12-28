FIFA president Gianni Infantino is out selling the world on the idea of a World Cup every two years, citing a disinterest among the young demographic as one of the reasons for the idea. A Biennial World Cup has been met with a lot of criticism from many and has been endorsed by a few.

If Gianni Infantino is going to sell a Biennial World Cup to the public, it would be wise to try to sell it to the most important component first, the players. At the recent Globe Soccer Awards, two of the best players in the world, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe did not speak favorably on the idea.

The PSG and Bayern Munich superstars raised concerns of over exposure to FIFA’s marquee event and the health of the players. UEFA and CONMEBOL, the European and South American federations are against the notion of a World Cup every two years.

Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe’s comments on a World Cup every two years

Robert Lewandowski was firm on his idea of a World Cup every two years, "I'm not a fan. We already have so many games to play every year, so many tough weeks, not only matches because we have a lot of weeks of preparation whether for the season or for big tournaments". Lewandowski continued, “If we want to offer something a little different, which breaks the routine, it is also necessary to take breaks… If we have a World Cup every two years, the period where footballers will be able to play at a high level will decrease. It is physically and psychologically impossible. If you want to last in football, you need resting periods."

Kylian Mbappe was a bit more diplomatic in his response, "World Cup, every two years? I can't say if it's right or wrong. It's something unique that happens every four years. Playing it every two years would become a normal competition”. "I agree with Robert, we already play 60 games a year and there are already a lot of competitions. We are happy to play, but when it's too much, it is too much. If you want to have quality, you have to allow the players to rest. We have to think about the quality and respect the health of the players."



