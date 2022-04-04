Barcelona are on the hunt for a top-tier striker to round out their lineup. As a result, Robert Lewandowski allegedly wants to leave Bayern and facilitate a transfer to the Blaugrana.

Bayern's prolific striker Robert Lewandowski has apparently expressed his desire to join Barcelona once the season ends, as per Italian and Spanish media. The Bavarians have been battling to persuade Lewandowski to sign a new deal at Allianz Arena but to no avail.

The Bundesliga leaders are now refusing to grant the Poland international a two-year contract extension, which he is said to want. Furthermore, he's had a rocky relationship with management in recent months, which has yet to begin negotiations for a new contract.

In the meantime, Barcelona have been heavily connected with the attacker in recent weeks. As a result, Catalan publication Sport reports that Lewandowski has informed Xavi Hernandez's side that he wants to join them in this summer's transfer window.

Why Lewandowski is keen on moving to Barcelona

As per the report, the Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year wants to play in La Liga before the conclusion of his career and would turn down Premier League offers to play at Camp Nou, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has added.

The Catalans, however, do not have the funds to afford the Pole. Instead, they would be willing to include USMNT defender Sergiño Dest in a possible deal to lure Lewandowski.