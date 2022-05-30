Robert Lewandowski made clear what he wants for his future amid the Barcelona rumors. His defiant comments against Bayern Munich didn't sit well with the front office, as club director Oliver Kahn immediately gave a harsh response.

The future of Robert Lewandowski has been a big talking point over the last few weeks, as his contract with Bayern Munich runs out next year. Barcelona are believed to be favorites to sign him, with reports even claiming that he has already agreed on personal terms with the La Liga giants.

On Monday, Lewandowski refused to talk about the Barcelona rumors, but he made clear that he wants to leave the Bundesliga champions. “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore," Lewandowski said in a press conference while on international duty with Poland, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

But that wasn't all. Lewandowski continued to put pressure on the Bavarians, suggesting that they should help him to find an exit this summer and not stand on his way. Of course, Bayern didn't take this well, with club legend and CEO Oliver Kahn firing back at his comments.

Oliver Kahn fires back at Robert Lewandowski's defiant message to Bayern

“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore," Lewandowski added. "A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me just because I’ve a contract until June 2023… maybe I can give you informations after international matches."

It didn't take long for Bayern club director Oliver Kahn to adress Lewandowski's strong comments. "I can't tell you why Robert chose this path," Kahn told German outlet Sport1. "Public statements like that don't get you anywhere. Robert became world footballer here twice in a row – I think he should know what he has at Bayern. Appreciation is not a one-way street."

Lewandowski had already hinted with a potential departure following Bayern's 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg in the final matchday of the 2021-22 Bundesliga, saying that it was probably his last match with the Bavarians.

Since then, he was heavily linked with a Camp Nou move, as Xavi Hernandez would be delighted to have a world-class striker next season. While it remains to be seen what his next destination will be, his latest comments made clear that his time with Bayern has come to an end.

At 33, this might be his last opportunity to pursue a different challenge in a European heavyweight. Having joined Bayern for nothing after running out of contract with Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014, Lewandowski spent eight successful seasons with the Bavarians.

With 344 goals in 374 appearances, Lewandowski helped Bayern win eight Bundesliga titles in a row and a UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020. Going public about his desire to leave may have not sat well with the front office, but it shouldn't change the fact that his story at Bayern was wonderful.