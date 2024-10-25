Roberto Mancini to be paid huge contract clause after leaving Saudi Arabia manager position

Italian manager Roberto Mancini has mutually agreed to part ways with the Saudi Arabian national team, where he earned over $20 million annually. His results, however, were mediocre.

Roberto Mancini‘s Saudi Arabian adventure is now over; the 59-year-old manager was relieved of his duties after just 14 months in charge, producing a disappointing 7-6-5 record.

The Saudi FA issued a statement: “The Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Federation and the coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, reached a joint agreement today, which includes the end of the contractual relationship.”

Mancini leaves Saudi Arabia in third place in Group 3 of Asia’s World Cup qualification. As of today, they would not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as their group includes Japan and Australia. Japan has run away with the group, amassing 10 points, while the Saudis and Aussies are tied for second and third (due to goal differential) with 5 points. Due to the termination of the contract, Mancini is reported to be earning a lucrative payout package.

How Much Will Roberto Mancini Earn for Leaving Saudi Arabia?

According to the Mirror in England, the former Manchester City manager could net as much as $84 million due to the mutual termination. Reports from Italy suggest that Mancini’s relationships with the players became tense near the end of his tenure.

Roberto Mancini, Head Coach of Saudi Arabia talks to his players before extra time during the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea at Education City Stadium on January 30, 2024 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Despite heavy investments in their domestic league and the hiring of high-profile managers for their national team, Saudi Arabia continues to struggle to cement a foothold in the Asian confederation, remaining a third-tier team at the World Cup level.

Following their stunning upset of Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, little success followed; Saudi Arabia was eliminated in the first round of the tournament and made it only to the round of 16 in the 2023 Asian Cup.

Hervé Renard was the longest-serving manager in recent history, from 2019 to 2023, followed by Laurent Bonadéi, Saad Al-Shehri, and Roberto Mancini, all of whom coached the team for less than two years.