Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 8

Al Kholood will host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© IMAGO / Power Sport ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

By Leonardo Herrera

Al Kholood will receive Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.

[Watch Al Kholood vs Al Nassr live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Al Nassr are hitting their stride after a shaky start to the season, and the results are starting to reflect their improvement. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are coming off a crucial 3-1 win over Al Shabab on Matchday 7, followed by a 1-0 victory against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League.

Now, CR7 and company are focused on closing the gap with league leaders Al Hilal, who have a flawless 7-0 record. Al Nassr‘s next challenge comes against Al Kholood, a team desperate for points as they sit dangerously close to the relegation zone with just 5 points. Al Kholood will be fighting for at least a draw to steer clear of the bottom.

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:05 PM

Australia: 1:05 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 9:05 PM

Canada: 11:05 AM

France: 5:05 PM

Germany: 5:05 PM

India: 8:35 PM

Indonesia: 11:05 PM

Ireland: 4:05 PM

Italy: 5:05 PM

Malaysia: 11:05 PM

Mexico: 9:05 AM

Netherlands: 5:05 PM

Nigeria: 4:05 PM

Portugal: 4:05 PM

South Africa: 5:05 PM

Spain: 5:05 PM

UAE: 7:05 PM

UK: 4:05 PM

United States: 11:05 AM (ET)

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10 Play

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sportdigital, FUSSBALL

Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, SPOTV Asia

International: Sport 24

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: marca.com

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

