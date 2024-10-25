Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 8

Al Kholood will host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Al Nassr are hitting their stride after a shaky start to the season, and the results are starting to reflect their improvement. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are coming off a crucial 3-1 win over Al Shabab on Matchday 7, followed by a 1-0 victory against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League.

Now, CR7 and company are focused on closing the gap with league leaders Al Hilal, who have a flawless 7-0 record. Al Nassr‘s next challenge comes against Al Kholood, a team desperate for points as they sit dangerously close to the relegation zone with just 5 points. Al Kholood will be fighting for at least a draw to steer clear of the bottom.

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:05 PM

Australia: 1:05 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 9:05 PM

Canada: 11:05 AM

France: 5:05 PM

Germany: 5:05 PM

India: 8:35 PM

Indonesia: 11:05 PM

Ireland: 4:05 PM

Italy: 5:05 PM

Malaysia: 11:05 PM

Mexico: 9:05 AM

Netherlands: 5:05 PM

Nigeria: 4:05 PM

Portugal: 4:05 PM

South Africa: 5:05 PM

Spain: 5:05 PM

UAE: 7:05 PM

UK: 4:05 PM

United States: 11:05 AM (ET)

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Australia: 10 Play

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sportdigital, FUSSBALL

Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, SPOTV Asia

International: Sport 24

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: marca.com

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports