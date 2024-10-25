Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 8

Al Kholood will receive Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.
Al Nassr are hitting their stride after a shaky start to the season, and the results are starting to reflect their improvement. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are coming off a crucial 3-1 win over Al Shabab on Matchday 7, followed by a 1-0 victory against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League.
Now, CR7 and company are focused on closing the gap with league leaders Al Hilal, who have a flawless 7-0 record. Al Nassr‘s next challenge comes against Al Kholood, a team desperate for points as they sit dangerously close to the relegation zone with just 5 points. Al Kholood will be fighting for at least a draw to steer clear of the bottom.
Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 12:05 PM
Australia: 1:05 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 9:05 PM
Canada: 11:05 AM
France: 5:05 PM
Germany: 5:05 PM
India: 8:35 PM
Indonesia: 11:05 PM
Ireland: 4:05 PM
Italy: 5:05 PM
Malaysia: 11:05 PM
Mexico: 9:05 AM
Netherlands: 5:05 PM
Nigeria: 4:05 PM
Portugal: 4:05 PM
South Africa: 5:05 PM
Spain: 5:05 PM
UAE: 7:05 PM
UK: 4:05 PM
United States: 11:05 AM (ET)
Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: 10 Play
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sportdigital, FUSSBALL
Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, SPOTV Asia
International: Sport 24
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Mexico: Azteca Sports Live
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Sporty TV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Spain: marca.com
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: DAZN UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports