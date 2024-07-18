With the Euros and Copa America over, FIFA has revealed the updated Men's World Ranking. Spain have climbed many spots but Argentina are still in control.

It’s been an exciting summer for the soccer community as we had an eventful month of UEFA Euro and Copa America 2024 action, in which Spain and Argentina ended up celebrating. The outcome of these competitions also explain the recent changes in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

Spain‘s surprising victory in this year’s European Championship was reflected in the latest update, as Luis de la Fuente’s team climbed five spots to become the third-best ranked team in the world.

The Euro 2024 champions were the team that scored the most points in the latest FIFA World Ranking update, recording +105.75 points. However, the top spot still belongs to Argentina.

Lionel Messi and company were rewarded +41.34 points for their successful Copa America title defense in the US, so they continue to see France and the rest of the teams from the top.

Runners-up Colombia, England still get recognition in FIFA World Ranking

Another team that’s on the rise in the FIFA World Ranking is Colombia, who have made the top 10 by climbing three spots. Thanks to their impressive run to the 2024 Copa America final, Nestor Lorenzo’s side is now the world’s 9th-best team.

England, who were also runners-up but in the Euros, find themselves one place higher than in the previous update, as the Three Lions leapfrogged Brazil in fourth place.

Spain’s rise to the top three means Belgium are no longer on the podium, as Dominic Tedesco’s side dropped to sixth place following a poor campaign at the Euro 2024.

Venezuela on the rise, USMNT drops big time

Venezuela were the biggest climber in the latest FIFA World Ranking update, moving up an impressive 17 places to become the 37th-best team on the planet. La Vinotinto made it to the Copa America quarterfinals, losing to Canada on penalties.

The United States Men’s National Team, meanwhile, went down five spots in the ranking after failing to make the Copa America knockout stages. The USMNT is now 16th in the FIFA World Ranking, one place above Mexico, who dropped two spots.