The Quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Europa League come to an end. In Italy, Roma will receive the visit of Milan, looking forward to maintaining the advantage and advance to the next round.
In the first leg of this matchup, Roma secured a 1-0 victory over Milan on the road. It’s a valuable advantage for the I Giallorossi, but they must avoid overconfidence heading into the second leg.
Fortunately for Milan, the Rossoneri have a favorable statistic in their favor. In their last four games in Rome, the red and black squad has emerged victorious three times, and they’ll be aiming to add one more win this Thursday.
Roma vs Milan: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 19)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 19)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 19)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 19)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 19)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Roma vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, DAZN Italia, RaiPlay, SKY Go Italia, RAI 1, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App