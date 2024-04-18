Roma and Milan meet in the second leg of the Quarterfinals in the 2023-24 Europa League. Take a look at all the information you need to know to follow this game in your country.

Roma vs Milan: Where and How to Watch Live Europa League 2023-24 Quarterfinals Leg 2

The Quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Europa League come to an end. In Italy, Roma will receive the visit of Milan, looking forward to maintaining the advantage and advance to the next round.

[Watch Roma vs Milan live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In the first leg of this matchup, Roma secured a 1-0 victory over Milan on the road. It’s a valuable advantage for the I Giallorossi, but they must avoid overconfidence heading into the second leg.

Fortunately for Milan, the Rossoneri have a favorable statistic in their favor. In their last four games in Rome, the red and black squad has emerged victorious three times, and they’ll be aiming to add one more win this Thursday.

Roma vs Milan: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 19)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 19)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 19)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 19)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 19)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Roma vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, DAZN Italia, RaiPlay, SKY Go Italia, RAI 1, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App