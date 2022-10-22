Napoli will visit Roma at Stadio Oimpico trying to maintain their lead on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 Serie A. Check out how to watch this exciting clash on TV or live stream it in your country.

Roma will host Napoli on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 Serie A in what promises to be a thrilling match. The visitors are having a great season, but Jose Mourinho’s side won’t make it easy for them at Stadio Oimpico. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to FuboTV (free trial) or Paramount+.

Napoli have been on an incredible run lately in all competitions. They get to this weekend with a 10-game winning streak that has them full of hope. It’s going to be challenging to continue at this pace, but they have enough weapons to stay dominant. Although their campaign has been fantastic so far, they can’t relax because Milan now shares that first place with their Saturday win against Monza. Also, Atalanta will play a bit earlier and with a victory they would take that top spot, so Napoli must be ready to handle some extra pressure.

The best thing for the fans is that Roma also arrive to this matchup in a good shape. Although they struggled in the Europa League, their path in Serie A have been really good with three consecutive wins. Those results put them in fourth place. However, a victory would leave the Giallorossi just one point behind their opponent. They were able to score in five straight games, but this time they will need all the firepower they have.

Roma vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Roma will host Napoli on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 Serie A this Sunday, October 23. The interesting battle between these great clubs will take place at Stadio Oimpico.



Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (October 24)

Bangladesh: 00:45 AM (October 24)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (October 24)

Indonesia: 02:45 AM (October 24)

Iran: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Japan: 3:45 AM (October 24)

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 24)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (October 24)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Senegal: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 24)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Korea: 3:45 AM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Tunisia: 7:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Roma vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, #Vamos

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Blue Zoom, Blue Sport 4

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

UAE: STARZPLAY

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network