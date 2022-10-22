Roma will host Napoli on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 Serie A in what promises to be a thrilling match. The visitors are having a great season, but Jose Mourinho’s side won’t make it easy for them at Stadio Oimpico. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to FuboTV (free trial) or Paramount+.
Napoli have been on an incredible run lately in all competitions. They get to this weekend with a 10-game winning streak that has them full of hope. It’s going to be challenging to continue at this pace, but they have enough weapons to stay dominant. Although their campaign has been fantastic so far, they can’t relax because Milan now shares that first place with their Saturday win against Monza. Also, Atalanta will play a bit earlier and with a victory they would take that top spot, so Napoli must be ready to handle some extra pressure.
The best thing for the fans is that Roma also arrive to this matchup in a good shape. Although they struggled in the Europa League, their path in Serie A have been really good with three consecutive wins. Those results put them in fourth place. However, a victory would leave the Giallorossi just one point behind their opponent. They were able to score in five straight games, but this time they will need all the firepower they have.
Roma vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Roma will host Napoli on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 Serie A this Sunday, October 23. The interesting battle between these great clubs will take place at Stadio Oimpico.
Roma vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
