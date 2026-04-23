Neymar’s 2026 World Cup chances reportedly increases after Estevao’s terrible injury

Neymar may have a genuine opportunity to be included in Carlo Ancelotti’s 2026 World Cup roster according to reports from Brazil. This shift in the Seleção’s plans follows a devastating injury to Chelsea star Estevao, which has reportedly ruled him out of the upcoming tournament in North America.

According to The Athletic, medical tests conducted after Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United revealed a worse outcome than initially feared. The young winger suffered a Grade 4 hamstring injury and could face an extensive recovery period, making his participation in the World Cup nearly impossible.

This loss is a significant blow for Brazil, as Estevao had become a fixture in Ancelotti’s tactical setup. Although the Chelsea forward was absent from recent friendlies due to injury, he remains highly regarded by the Italian manager, having already netted five goals in just 11 international appearances.

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A huge opportunity for Neymar

The unfortunate injuries to both Estevao and previously Rodrygo have thrust Neymar back into the spotlight as a primary candidate to fill the void. The Santos star has made it clear that he is doing everything in his power to participate in what would likely be the final World Cup of his career.

Neymar during a game with Santos. (Getty Images)

To prove his fitness to the coaching staff, Neymar has been following a cautious health plan at Santos, managing his minutes to ensure he reaches peak physical condition ahead of the squad announcement.

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Stiff competition for the final roster

While the recent injuries have opened a door, Neymar still faces a difficult path to secure one of the 26 spots for the tournament. Ancelotti has integrated several new faces during recent friendlies who are currently high in the coaching staff’s consideration.

While stars like Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, and Matheus Cunha are considered locks, Neymar must compete with a wave of younger talent. Players such as Endrick, Joao Pedro, Luiz Henrique, Igor Thiago, Rayan, and Gabriel Martinelli are all fighting for their place in the final list for North America.