Neymar’s 2026 World Cup hopes boosted by Carlo Ancelotti’s encouraging words

If Neymar was looking for a sign to keep his dream of playing in another World Cup alive, Carlo Ancelotti has delivered a message that will undoubtedly revitalize him. After being left out of Brazil’s squad for the March FIFA window, the forward received a massive boost with exactly two months to go until the tournament kicks off in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In an interview with L’Equipe published on Saturday, the Brazil manager admitted he understands why fans are clamoring for the Santos star, noting that Neymar has been working hard at the club level to earn a spot on the final roster.

“He is currently being evaluated by the Brazilian Football Confederation and by me. He still has two months to prove he has the qualities necessary to play in the World Cup,” Ancelotti said. “After his knee injury, he has come back strong. He is scoring goals. He needs to stay on this path and improve his physical fitness. He is on the right track“.

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Neymar’s numbers this season

Since recovering from his ACL injury, Neymar has returned to action in impressive fashion. So far this season, the Santos icon has appeared in six matches across all competitions, recording three goals and three assists.

Neymar celebrates a goal for Santos. (Getty Images)

Despite the limited sample size, Neymar has consistently demonstrated his dual-threat ability as both a playmaker and a goalscorer, proving to Ancelotti that he is capable of reaching the elite level required for a place on the Brazilian national team’s flight to North America.

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The push for one last World Cup

Since taking over the helm of the Seleção, Ancelotti has yet to feature Neymar, making it clear that the player’s limitations were purely physical rather than tactical. However, the former Barcelona and PSG star remains fully focused on the goal of competing in his final World Cup.

“I’m upset and sad that I wasn’t called up. But the focus remains—day after day, training after training, game after game,” Neymar said during a Kings League presentation in São Paulo. “We’re going to achieve our goal. There is still the final squad selection to come”.

The path back for Brazil’s all-time leading scorer will not be easy, as Ancelotti has spent recent windows integrating a new wave of talent. While established stars like Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, and Matheus Cunha are locks for the squad, younger players like Endrick, Joao Pedro, Luiz Henrique, Igor Thiago, and Gabriel Martinelli have all turned in strong performances, intensifying the competition for the final attacking spots.