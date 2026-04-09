Neymar vs Messi in MLS? Brazilian star reportedly draws interest from FC Cincinnati

Lionel Messi and Neymar could be on a collision course once again—this time in MLS. Rather than reuniting as teammates, the two icons may face off as rivals. According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert and Paul Tenorio, FC Cincinnati have entered preliminary talks with Neymar’s camp regarding a move to the United States.

While discussions are in the early stages and have yet to materialize into a formal offer, insiders reveal that Cincinnati are currently gauging Neymar’s interest and financial demands. The club is reportedly holding internal meetings to determine the feasibility of signing the global superstar.

Neymar’s current contract with Santos runs through December 2026, meaning the forward is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club starting this June. Bogert and Tenorio noted that Cincinnati believes its financial backing and state-of-the-art facilities would be a significant draw for a player of Neymar’s stature.

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Evander eyes Neymar recruitment to counter Messi’s Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati already boast a Brazilian presence with Designated Player Evander and forward Brenner. Speaking to the official MLS channel in November 2025, Evander made it clear he wants his countryman in Ohio to help take down Inter Miami’s star-studded roster.

Brazilians Evander and Brenner during a FC Cincinnati game. (Getty Images)

“I hope he joins Cincinnati. I think he should join Cincinnati,” Evander said. “There are two Brazilians here already. He would be very welcome, and I think he would join the Brazilians against the Argentines at Inter Miami“.

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Inter Miami currently feature the largest Argentine contingent in MLS. Led by Messi, the squad includes Rodrigo De Paul, Tadeo Allende, Mateo Silvetti, Facundo Mura, David Ayala, Rocco Rios Novos, and Gonzalo Lujan.

A history of friendship and rivalry

The bond between Messi and Neymar is well-documented, with both players frequently speaking about their close relationship. They have shared the pitch as teammates in 206 matches across legendary stints at Barcelona and PSG.

However, they have also faced off as opponents on six occasions. Messi holds the upper hand in their head-to-head history with four wins to Neymar’s two. Their only meeting at the club level came in the 2011 FIFA Club World Cup Final, where Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 victory over Santos. The remaining five encounters took place on the international stage during the fierce Argentina vs Brazil rivalry.