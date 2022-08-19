Gabriel Jesus is enjoying a wonderful start to life at Arsenal after a $57m move from Manchester City in the summer. Ronaldinho has once again shown praise for his fellow Brazilian, taking a shot at the Citizens in the process.

After falling short of a UEFA Champions League spot last season, Arsenal were once again aggressive in the summer transfer window. In the wake of Alexander Lacazette's departure, in addition to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exit in January, Mikel Arteta recruited Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Though he still has an entire season ahead of him, the Brazilian striker is already starting to prove his new boss right. After recording an impressive seven goals in preseason, Jesus kept up with his good work at the start of the 2022-23 Premier League.

Following a great debut in the win over Crystal Palace, he netted a brace to help Arsenal beat Leicester in the second game of the season. His great displays drew praise from fellow Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, who said that City didn't treat Jesus the way they he deserved.

Ronaldinho says Arsenal are showing Gabriel Jesus the love that City didn't

“When Gabriel joined Manchester City I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world," Ronaldinho told The Mirror. "When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of - but at Manchester City he was never shown the love a player of his quality deserves.

"At Arsenal he has been given the chance to be the focal point, he has been shown the love by the coach and the fans, and already he is repaying that. This season I expect big things from him - he will repay the love shown in him by showing he is not just one of the best players in the Premier League but also in Europe."

Despite being signed from Palmeiras for $35m when he was only 19, Jesus was never the first-choice striker at City. Pep Guardiola often preferred not to play with an outright No. 9, limiting Jesus' playing time.

This summer, the Citizens were open to letting him go after landing Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Arteta, who knew Jesus from his time as Pep's assistant coach, saw the chance to improve his Arsenal squad with him and he seized it. It's still too early to tell, but it looks like he made the right decision.