Al-Nassr have announced Adidas as their new kit supplier. This means the German manufacturer will now have both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wearing its logo from next season, as the brand already produces the Inter Miami uniform.

The Saudi Pro League side is therefore leaving Nike after just one year, with the American brand replacing Duneus in the summer but only on a one-season deal. Now, Adidas is set to provide the Al-Nassr kits for the next three seasons.

“As we join forces with adidas in this exciting partnership, the scale and resonance of Al Nassr, both adorned with the iconic adidas three stripes, magnify the global impact we can achieve,” Al-Nassr CEO Guido Fienga said in a statement. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared ambitions and our dedication to making Al Nassr a football powerhouse, not only in the Kingdom but on the international stage.”

Ronaldo, Messi to wear the same brand again

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the face of Nike for years now, whereas Messi has always been with Adidas. That is not expected to change, with both players staying with their respective sponsors for their boots and casual clothes.

This will not be the first time these stars wear the same brand though. Both Messi and Ronaldo wore Nike uniforms when the Argentine star played for Barcelona and PSG, while CR7 did so with the Portuguese national team as well as in his first stint at Manchester United.

Adidas also had both players wearing their kits when Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid and Juventus, while Lionel Messi represented the Argentine national team, who has had Adidas since the Rosario-born winger made his international debut.