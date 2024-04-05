The ultras of Rosario Central and Peñarol went at it before a Copa Libertadores match that ended with a 1-0 win for the home side.

It was a wild night in Rosario, Argentina, as Rosario Central and Peñarol played a grueling match in Group G of the Copa Libertadores. The tight encounter ended 1-0 in favor of Central who scored near the end of the first half.

Before the game took place there was another duel, off the field between Peñarol and Rosario Central supporters. Prior to the match the Peñarol fans were seated under a group of rabid Central ultras, who from the upper deck began to throw rocks and bottles from above.

Eventually Peñarol fans would retaliate by throwing a flare from the bottom stands all the way up to Rosario Central fans. A Peñarol player, Maximiliano Olivera, was hit in the face with a rock as a result of the growing tension in the stands.

Rosario Central could face sanctions for fan violence against Peñarol

Images returning from Rosario show Central fans throwing a barricade from the top of the stands down on to Peñarol supporters. Despite security trying to avoid the disaster, one security guard was almost thrown down from the stands as Central fans tried to force the barricade down.

Rosario Central has opened themselves to major sanctions as according to articles 13 and 18 of the Disciplinary Tribunal, possible sanctions for object throwing range from a simple warning or a fine to partial or total closure of the stadium and disqualification from the tournament (or exclusion from future competitions).

Conmebol is now slated to review the matter and issue their sanction in the coming days.