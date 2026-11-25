Sabah FK host Barcelona at Baku Olympic Stadium in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, with the visitors chasing more group points and Sabah looking for an upset. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Sabah FK vs Barcelona: Match Summary Match Sabah FK vs. Barcelona Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels TUDN, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Sabah FK vs Barcelona in the USA

The match airs on TV in the USA through TUDN and UniMás.

Fans can also stream the game on Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Sabah FK vs Barcelona for free?

The game also airs on UniMás, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sabah FK sit 30th in the league phase with 3 points from 4 games. They won their last match 5-1 against Sumqayıt, but before that they drew 2-2 with Şamaxı and lost 1-4 to Viking, results that show an inconsistent defense heading into this game.

Barcelona arrive in 8th place with 9 points from 4 games, well inside the qualification spots. Their recent form has been strong, with a 3-2 win over Villarreal, a 2-1 win against Atlético and a 3-0 result over Villa in their last three outings.

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Sabah FK vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Sabah FK (4-2-3-1): Stas Pokatilov; Akim Zedadka, Steve Solvet, Rahman Dashdamirov, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Du Queiroz, Ivan Lepinjica; Christian Nwachukwu, Orphe Mbina, Joy-Lance Mickels.

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Marc Bernal; Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

What time is the Sabah FK vs Barcelona match?

The Sabah FK vs Barcelona match kicks off on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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