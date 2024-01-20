Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world with a very controversial answer in Dubai when he was asked about the level of the Saudi Pro League. No one expected the legend from Portugal would take a shot at Ligue 1.

“The level right now? To be honest? I think the Saudi league is not worse than France’s league in my opinion. And French league I think it’s…you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now I think it’s more competitive.”

Those words surprised the audience at the United Arab Emirates as CR7 got a massive round of applause for praising the growth of the Arab region. After his first full year in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano is totally convinced.

“They can say whatever they want. It’s just my opinion and I’ve played there one year so I know what I’m talking about. I think right now we’re better than France’s league. We’ll still improve.”

Sadio Mane defends Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Pro League

As a consequence of those words, Ligue 1 responded on social media by posting many pictures of Lionel Messi with his opinion about the French competition during a past interview with France Football.

“It’s a much more physical championship than La Liga (Spain). The teams seem more physical, and the matches are tough. There’s very little space; they don’t give you much room. The players are very strong.”

However, Sadio Mane, who is currently playing for Al Nassr, defended Cristiano’s take. It’s important to remember the star from Senegal has experience in the Premier League, the Bundesliga and also in Ligue 1 as part of Metz in 2012.

“Fortunately, I can say the Saudi league is a very good league and watched by everybody in the world. So, for me, as long as I’m doing my best and I’m enjoying myself every single minute, that’s more important. The rest, for me, doesn’t matter.”