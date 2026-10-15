Salzburg vs AC Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Europa League game on October 15, 2026

Salzburg welcome AC Milan to the Red Bull Arena for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. Milan are looking to bounce back from an opening defeat, while Salzburg aim to build on their winning start. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Salzburg vs AC Milan Tournament UEFA Europa League Date Thursday, October 15, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can watch Salzburg vs. AC Milan live on Paramount+ and ViX. Both streaming services list the UEFA Europa League fixture, allowing subscribers to follow the action from the Red Bull Arena.

Can I watch Salzburg vs AC Milan for free?

There is no confirmed free live-streaming option for Salzburg vs. AC Milan in the United States. Paramount+ and ViX require a subscription to watch the full match live, and no free trial has been confirmed for this fixture.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Salzburg and AC Milan meet on Thursday, October 15, at the Red Bull Arena in Austria for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase. The two clubs enter the contest in different positions after their opening fixtures, making the points particularly important as they pursue a place in the knockout rounds.

Strahinja Pavlovic of AC Milan (Source: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Salzburg began its campaign with a 1-0 away victory over Levski Sofia on September 17. That result gave the Austrian side three points before its first home game of the league phase. Danny Rohl‘s team will look to take advantage of its home crowd and maintain its early momentum against a more experienced European opponent.

Advertisement

AC Milan, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Benfica in its opening match at San Siro on September 16. The result left the Italian club without points after Matchday 1, increasing the importance of its trip to Austria. Another defeat would make it harder for Milan to establish a comfortable position in the league-phase standings.

Salzburg vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineups

Salzburg (4-2-3-1): Christian Fruchtl; Dominik Schmid, Tim Drexler, John Boma, Lukas Morgalla; Tomasz Mazurek, Abubakr Barry; Yorbe Vertessen, Sota Kitano, Edmund Baidoo; Haris Tabakovic.

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Fikayo Tomori; Davide Bartesaghi, Luka Modric, Yunus Musah, Samuel Chukwueze; Alphadjo Cisse, Christian Pulisic; Goncalo Ramos.

Advertisement

What time is the Salzburg vs AC Milan match?

Salzburg vs. AC Milan kicks off on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 12:45 PM ET in the United States. The match is scheduled for 6:45 PM local time in Salzburg, Austria.