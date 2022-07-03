San Jose Earthquakes play against Chicago Fire today at Paypal Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 18. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Jose Earthquakes are ready to face Chicago Fire, East vs West Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 18 game will take place at Paypal Park on July 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). Both teams are struggling to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The San Jose Earthquakes are the worst team in the Western Conference with only three wins and seven losses, in addition to six other ties, one of which came during a recent game against Nashville 0-0.

Chicago Fire are going through a similar situation in the 13th spot of the Eastern Conference, but at least the team won two of the last three games. The Chicago Fire's hopes are slim this season, they have a record of 4-5-8.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire: Storylines

The San Jose Earthquakes have lost two of the last seven games, the most recent game for them was a loss against Real Salt Lake 0-2 on the road, before that loss they tied a game 0-0 against Nashville. But San Jose haven't won a game since May 18, on that occasion they beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 at home.

Chicago Fire have a recent victory against Philadelphia Union 1-0 at home, that was the second victory in the last three weeks for them, plus that game meant a lot for Chicago Fire as they defeated the 3rd best team in the Eastern Conference.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the East vs West Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are WGN TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, CF97 Live, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Chicago Fire: Predictions And Odds

San Jose Earthquakes are favorites to win this game at home with 2.10 odds that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know the visitors have a better recent record than them but both teams are struggling. Chicago Fire are underdogs with 3.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: San Jose Earthquakes 2.10.

BetMGM San Jose Earthquakes 2.10 Draw 3.50 / 2.5 Chicago Fire 3.10

* Odds via BetMGM.