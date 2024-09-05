San Marino ends 20-Year winless streak with historic UEFA Nations League victory

The joy and relief among San Marino's players, coaching staff, and supporters were palpable. The long-awaited victory has given fans a renewed sense of hope and pride in their national team.

In a moment that will be etched in the annals of soccer history, the San Marino national soccer team has broken its 20-year winless streak with a stunning victory over Liechtenstein in the UEFA Nations League. This win marks an end to the longest losing streak (141 straight matches) for a national team, an incredible feat that has brought immense joy to the tiny soccer nation.

What makes this victory even more remarkable is the fact that San Marino’s last win before this match was also against Liechtenstein. On April 28, 2004, San Marino secured a 1-0 victory over the same opponents, and it is this symmetry that adds a poetic twist to their latest achievement.

The game against Liechtenstein was not only a crucial fixture in San Marino’s 2024 campaign but also their first competitive match of the year. The victory came as a refreshing change after a series of tough losses and draws that had cast a shadow over the team.

Who scored the winning goal?

The winning goal was scored by Nicko Sensoli, a 19-year-old rising star who made headlines with his first goal for the national team. Sensoli, who had been with San Marino’s lower division teams since his debut with the Sub-17 squad in 2021, has now secured his place in the history books with this pivotal goal.

U-21 Euro Qualifier: Norway vs. San Marino, Stavanger 2024-03-26. Norway’s Christos Zafeiris in a duel with Nicko Sensoli during the U-21 Euro qualifying match between Norway and San Marino at SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger. Photo: Carina Johansen / NTB Stavanger, Norway

Next fixture for San Marino

San Marino’s next fixture is a friendly match against Moldova in Chișinău, which will offer the team another opportunity to build momentum. Following this, they will return to the Nations League on October 10, facing Gibraltar on the road. Currently leading Group 1 in League D, San Marino is aiming to secure the top spot and earn promotion to League C.

