Szczesny's costly mistakes give Benfica a 3-1 halftime lead over Barcelona: Funniest memes and reactions

Barcelona’s return to the Champions League has been catastrophic so far, largely due to a disastrous performance by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, whose mistakes led Hansi Flick’s team to a 3-1 deficit against Benfica by halftime.

Benfica opened the scoring in just the second minute when Greek forward Vangelis Pavlidis found the net with a well-timed assist from Alvaro Carreras. Robert Lewandowski equalized shortly after when Alejandro Balde was brought down in the penalty area, converting the spot-kick in the 13th minute.

However, things quickly unraveled for the visitors. In the 22nd minute, Szczesny ventured 30 yards from goal during a Benfica attack and collided with Balde, allowing Pavlidis to score his second of the night.

Eight minutes later, Szczesny was again at the center of controversy. The keeper committed a reckless challenge on Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu, resulting in a clear penalty. Pavlidis made no mistake from the spot, extending the hosts’ lead.

Szczesny’s mistakes vs Benfica: Funniest memes and reactions

This is Szczesny’s first game back after being sent off against Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, and understandably, many Barcelona fans are not pleased with his performance. Here’s how the Internet is reacting, with the funniest memes and comments so far.

Before this match, Flick explained that Szczesny’s choice to play as keeper is not necessarily a fixed one. “I am not looking that far ahead, this match is for Szczesny, then we will see,” he told reporters before the game. “Barça are playing against a great team, so it is normal that it will be a difficult match,” he added.