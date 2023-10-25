How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 11 of the 2023-2024 La Liga has the intriguing matchup in the world between teams who have fans everywhere. This confrontation potentially determining the leader after this weekend has Barcelona facing Real Madrid at Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona have started the season almost perfectly as they have won every match they have played except for three draws. The fantastic results they have achieved thus far places them in the third position, but they are just one point away from their all-time opponent. They also secured a midweek victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, solidifying their form.

Real Madrid have played an even more dominant style of football at least when it comes to their performance on the scoreboards. Albeit for a defeat against Atletico Madrid next to a tie withSevilla, they have secured victories in all of their remaining matches. They are the coleaders of the competition boasted by Jude Bellingham’s magnificent displays.

When will Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

Barcelona will be defying Real Madrid on Matchday 11 of the 2023-2024 La Liga this Saturday, October 28. The game will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

SURVEY Who wins this La Liga matchup? Who wins this La Liga matchup? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the US

The game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Matchday 11 of the 2023-2024 La Liga will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN Deportes and ESPN+are the other options.