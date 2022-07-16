Santos Laguna play Chivas for the Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Santos Laguna are ready to play against Chivas in Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Nuevo Corona on July 16, 2022 at 6:05 PM (ET). The visitors barely have a draw in the new season and it is unlikely that they can win this game. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Santos Laguna are in a better position than Chivas with a recent win and loss against one of the big favorites, Puebla, on the road. This will be the second home game for Chivas against this season.

Chivas are in a difficult situation with a draw and a loss but it is still too early to say that they will do poorly in the new season, but Chivas need to win a game to show that they are in good form.

Santos Laguna vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nuevo Corona, Torreon, Mexico.

Santos Laguna vs Chivas: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Santos Laguna vs Chivas: Storylines

Chivas tied their first game of the season against FC Juarez in what was supposed to be an easy game for them to win the first win of the season but in the end the game scoreboard was 0-0. The worst was during another 'easy' game, this time against Atletico San Luis, they lost 0-1 even though that only goal was scored in the 45th minute, Chivas couldn't find a way to score an equalizer.

Santos Laguna opened the season with a win against Monterrey at home, but that game was not easy for them as the team won by one goal after the defense allowed three goals during the game, in the end the scoreboard was 4-3. After that victory Santos Laguna lost a recent game against Puebla 0-1 on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Santos Laguna vs Chivas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Santos Laguna vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

Santos Laguna are favorites to win this game at home with 2.30 odds that will pay $230 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors but the visitors are looking for a win. Chivas are underdogs with 3.00 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Santos Laguna 2.30.

BetMGM Santos Laguna 2.30 Draw / Totals 3.20 / 2.5 Chivas 3.00

* Odds via BetMGM.