Sao Paulo vs Corinthians: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Brasileirao game on November 4, 2026

Sao Paulo host Corinthians at Vila Belmiro for the 34th round of the 2026 Brasileirao. With the Tricolor looking to strengthen its position and Corinthians fighting to escape the relegation zone, find out how to watch the derby live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Tournament Brasileirao Date Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz, Premiere

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Corinthians in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the match live through Premiere and Fanatiz, which carries Brasileirao coverage in the American market.

Can I watch Sao Paulo vs Corinthians for free?

No, Sao Paulo vs Corinthians will not be available to watch for free in the United States. The match is listed on Fanatiz, which requires a paid subscription to access its live Brasileirao coverage.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sao Paulo and Corinthians face each other in the 34th round of the 2026 Brasileirao with important objectives at stake, particularly for the visitors. Sao Paulo enter the derby in 10th place with 43 points, while Corinthians are 17th with 36 points and remain in the relegation zone. The result could have significant consequences for both clubs as the Brazilian championship approaches its final rounds.

Fabrizio Anglieri of Corinthians during the Brasileirao 2026 33rd-round match (Source: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Sao Paulo arrive after a 3-2 defeat against Bahia, a result that prevented Dorival Junior‘s team from making further progress in the standings. The Tricolor scored through Lucas Moura and Damian Bobadilla but ultimately returned home without any points. They now need two more points to reach 45, a total traditionally considered an important safety benchmark in the fight against relegation.

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Corinthians, meanwhile, ended a difficult run of 10 consecutive matches without a victory by beating Mirassol 2-0 in their previous league appearance. Despite that important result, Clarence Seedorf‘s team remains in 17th place with 36 points, three points away from the first position outside the relegation zone. Another victory would give the Timao an opportunity to put pressure on the teams immediately above them.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians: Predicted Lineups

Sao Paulo (3-4-2-1): Rafael; Lucas Osorio, Robert Arboleda, Newton; Iago Borduchi, Djhordney, Damian Bobadilla, Pedro Lima; Luciano, Artur; Jonathan Calleri.

Corinthians (4-2-3-1): Hugo Souza; Fabrizio Angileri, Gustavo Henrique, Andre Ramalho, Pedro Milans; Breno Bidon, Andre; Matheus Bidu, Rodrigo Garro, Kaio Cesar; Yuri Alberto.

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What time is the Sao Paulo vs Corinthians match?

The Sao Paulo vs Corinthians match kicks off on Wednesday, November 4, at 7:30 PM ET at Vila Belmiro in Santos, Brazil. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: