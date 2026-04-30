Where to watch Corinthians vs Peñarol in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Corinthians and Peñarol will face each other for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Corinthians vs Peñarol live in the USA on Fubo]

Copa Libertadores Group E is emerging as one of the toughest in the field, and the pressure is already on Peñarol after a slow start that’s yielded just one point from two matches. On the other side, Corinthians have been flawless so far.

The Timao have won both outings and looking to take a major step toward the knockout stage. With Peñarol needing a response and Corinthians riding momentum, this clash could prove pivotal in the race for qualification.

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When will the Corinthians vs Peñarol match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Thursday, April 30, with Corinthians playing against Peñarol the Matchday 3 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Eric Remedi of Peñarol – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Corinthians vs Peñarol: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Corinthians vs Peñarol in the USA

This 2026 Copa Libertadores showdown between Corinthians and Peñarol will be available to USA viewers on Fubo.

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Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS XTRA Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Tubi and ViX.