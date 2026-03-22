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Where to watch Corinthians vs Flamengo live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Corinthians receive Flamengo in Matchday 8 of the Brasileirao 2026. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

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Leo Ortiz of Flamengo
© Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesLeo Ortiz of Flamengo

Corinthians face off against Flamengo in the Matchday 8 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Corinthians vs Flamengo live in the USA on Fanatiz]

One of the top matchups in this weekend’s Brasileirao schedule sees two strong teams such as Flamengo and Corinthians square off in a showdown with major implications near the top of the table.

Flamengo enter with 13 points and aims to keep pace with the leaders, while Corinthians, sitting on 9 points, will look to close the gap and gain ground with a crucial result in this high-intensity clash.

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When will the Corinthians vs Flamengo match be played?

Corinthians take on Flamengo in a Matchday 8 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Sunday, March 22. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Rodrigo Garro of Corinthians – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Rodrigo Garro of Corinthians – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

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Corinthians vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Corinthians vs Flamengo in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Corinthians and Flamengo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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