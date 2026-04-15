Where to watch Corinthians vs Independiente Santa Fe in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Corinthians will square off against Independiente Santa Fe for the Matchday 2 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Corinthians vs Independiente Santa Fe live in the USA on Fubo]

After Matchday 1 game with a home draw against Peñarol that favored a bit more to the visitors, Independiente Santa Fe now travel to Brazil under pressure, knowing they need a strong result to stay on track.

Meanwhile, Corinthians sit atop Group F after a commanding 2-0 win over Platense on Matchday 1 and will look to build momentum in front of their home crowd—don’t miss this key early showdown.

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When will the Corinthians vs Independiente Santa Fe match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, April 15, with Corinthians receiving Independiente Santa Fe the Matchday 2 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Mayke Ferrari of Corinthians – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Corinthians vs Independiente Santa Fe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Corinthians vs Independiente Santa Fe in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Corinthians and Independiente Santa Fe will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.