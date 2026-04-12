Where to watch Corinthians vs Palmeiras live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Corinthians will take on Palmeiras in the Matchday 11 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Corinthians vs Palmeiras live in the USA on Fanatiz]

One of Brazil’s fiercest rivalries headlines the Brasileirao slate this week as the Derby Paulista returns with contrasting storylines on both sides. Corinthians enter riding the high of a winning Copa Libertadores debut, aiming to build momentum domestically and climb clear of the relegation picture.

But they’ll be tested immediately by a Palmeiras squad that, despite a 1-1 draw in their continental opener, sits atop the league table and is determined to tighten its grip on first place while piling pressure on its bitter rival in this high-stakes showdown.

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When will the Corinthians vs Palmeiras match be played?

Corinthians play against Palmeiras in a Matchday 11 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Sunday, April 12. The match is set to kick off at 5:30 PM (ET).

Yuri Alberto of Corinthians – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Corinthians vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Corinthians vs Palmeiras in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Corinthians and Palmeiras will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz. Other options: Premiere.