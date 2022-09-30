For the 2022 Copa Sudamericana final, Sao Paulo and Independiente del Valle will face each other. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be the long-awaited final of Conmebol's second major club tournament, the Copa Sudamericana (South American equivalent of the Europa League). The Brazilians from Sao Paulo will face the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle, in what will undoubtedly be an intense final that no soccer fan should miss.
Sao Paulo come from having some tough semifinals against Goianiense (a team that is currently fighting not to be relegated in the Brasileirao) that had to be defined by penalties. Independiente del Valle had a much calmer series. Too calm for being a semifinal. Melgar, who had given the surprise in the quarterfinals by eliminating Inter de Porto Alegre, could do little and lost both games 3-0.
Sao Paulo vs Independiente del Valle: Kick-Off Time
Sao Paulo will play against Independiente del Valle for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana final this Saturday, October 1 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba, Argentina.
Australia: 6 AM (October 2)
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 4 PM
Eswatini: 10 PM
Ethiopia: 11 PM
France: 10 PM
Gambia: 8 PM
Germany: 10 PM
Italy: 10 PM
Mexico: 3 PM
Netherlands: 10 PM
South Sudan: 10 PM
Spain: 10 PM
Sudan: 10 PM
United States: 4 PM (ET)
Sao Paulo vs Independiente del Valle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Brazil: CONMEBOL TV, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Germany: DAZN
International: bet365
Italy: DAZN
Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN
South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sudan: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS