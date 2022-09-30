Sao Paulo will face Independiente del Valle in what will be the final of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sao Paulo vs Independiente del Valle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Copa Sudamericana in your country

For the 2022 Copa Sudamericana final, Sao Paulo and Independiente del Valle will face each other. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the long-awaited final of Conmebol's second major club tournament, the Copa Sudamericana (South American equivalent of the Europa League). The Brazilians from Sao Paulo will face the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle, in what will undoubtedly be an intense final that no soccer fan should miss.

Sao Paulo come from having some tough semifinals against Goianiense (a team that is currently fighting not to be relegated in the Brasileirao) that had to be defined by penalties. Independiente del Valle had a much calmer series. Too calm for being a semifinal. Melgar, who had given the surprise in the quarterfinals by eliminating Inter de Porto Alegre, could do little and lost both games 3-0.

Sao Paulo vs Independiente del Valle: Kick-Off Time

Sao Paulo will play against Independiente del Valle for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana final this Saturday, October 1 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba, Argentina.

Australia: 6 AM (October 2)

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 4 PM

Eswatini: 10 PM

Ethiopia: 11 PM

France: 10 PM

Gambia: 8 PM

Germany: 10 PM

Italy: 10 PM

Mexico: 3 PM

Netherlands: 10 PM

South Sudan: 10 PM

Spain: 10 PM

Sudan: 10 PM

United States: 4 PM (ET)

Sao Paulo vs Independiente del Valle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Brazil: CONMEBOL TV, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Germany: DAZN

International: bet365

Italy: DAZN

Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN

South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sudan: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

