For Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, AC Milan will visit Sassuolo. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Sassuolo will receive AC Milan in a game valid for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Italy and Germany, you can watch it on DAZN.

The first 3 Matchdays of this 2022/2023 Series A have been very attractive. The championship is so interesting that currently (and contrary to what happened in other important leagues in Europe) there are 6 championship leaders, and none of them with a perfect score. They all have 7 points, the product of two wins and one draw.

Among these six leaders are the current Serie A champions, AC Milan, who are looking to return to being the strong team they were throughout history. Their rivals will be Sassuolo, who got off to a very bad start losing 3-0 to Juventus, but then managed to beat Lecce and draw with Spezia. Their goal is to keep getting points.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Sassuolo will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Tuesday, August 30 at the Città del Tricolore Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Australia: 2:30 AM (August 31)

Bahamas: 12:30 PM

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Barbados: 12:30 PM

Belize: 10:30 AM

Botswana: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Brunei: 12:30 AM (August 31)

Burundi: 6:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Eswatini: 6:30 PM

Ethiopia: 7:30 PM

Fiji: 4:30 AM (August 31)

France: 6:30 PM

Gambia: 4:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Guyana: 12:30 PM

India: 10 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Lesotho: 6:30 PM

Liberia: 4:30 PM

Malawi: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 31)

Malta: 6:30 PM

Mauritius: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Namibia: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (August 31)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Pakistan: 9:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2:30 AM (August 31)

Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 31)

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Rwanda: 6:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (August 31)

Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (August 31)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Sudan: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 10 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM

Sassuolo vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Belize: ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Caribbean

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Mexico: Star+

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football

South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, STARZPLAY, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

United Kingdom: BT Sport 8, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

