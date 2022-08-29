Sassuolo will receive AC Milan in a game valid for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Italy and Germany, you can watch it on DAZN.
The first 3 Matchdays of this 2022/2023 Series A have been very attractive. The championship is so interesting that currently (and contrary to what happened in other important leagues in Europe) there are 6 championship leaders, and none of them with a perfect score. They all have 7 points, the product of two wins and one draw.
Among these six leaders are the current Serie A champions, AC Milan, who are looking to return to being the strong team they were throughout history. Their rivals will be Sassuolo, who got off to a very bad start losing 3-0 to Juventus, but then managed to beat Lecce and draw with Spezia. Their goal is to keep getting points.
Sassuolo vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time
Sassuolo will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Tuesday, August 30 at the Città del Tricolore Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Australia: 2:30 AM (August 31)
Bahamas: 12:30 PM
Bangladesh: 8:30 PM
Barbados: 12:30 PM
Belize: 10:30 AM
Botswana: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Brunei: 12:30 AM (August 31)
Burundi: 6:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Eswatini: 6:30 PM
Ethiopia: 7:30 PM
Fiji: 4:30 AM (August 31)
France: 6:30 PM
Gambia: 4:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Guyana: 12:30 PM
India: 10 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Lesotho: 6:30 PM
Liberia: 4:30 PM
Malawi: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 31)
Malta: 6:30 PM
Mauritius: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Namibia: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (August 31)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Pakistan: 9:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 2:30 AM (August 31)
Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 31)
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Rwanda: 6:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (August 31)
Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (August 31)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Sudan: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 10 PM
Sudan: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM
Sassuolo vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Caribbean
Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Voot Select
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Mexico: Star+
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football
South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, STARZPLAY, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Eswatini: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
United Kingdom: BT Sport 8, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3