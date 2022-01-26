Saudi Arabia and Oman will face each other at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this WCQ game in the US.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers

Saudi Arabia will host Oman at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in a match for the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The hosts lead the Third Round Group B standings with 16 points after 6 games, and want to stay away from their closest followers Japan, who have 12 points before their match against China.

Meanwhile, Oman are in 4th place in the Group B with 7 points. They have only won twice in this stage of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers and now will have to visit one of the best teams of the competition.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman: Date

The match for the Third Round Group B of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers between Saudi Arabia and Oman will be played on Thursday, January 27, at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:15 PM

CT: 11:15 AM

MT: 10:15 AM

PT: 9:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Saudi Arabia vs Oman

The Saudi Arabia vs Oman match for the Third Round Group B of the 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+ (free trial).