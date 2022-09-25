In an important match for both teams to gain confidence ahead of Qatar 2022, the USMNT faces Saudi Arabia in an international friendly match. Find out here how to watch the match for free in the United States.

The 32 National Teams that will participate in the upcoming World Cup, such as the USMNT and Saudi Arabia, who will face each other in a friendly preparation match, are making it a priority to be well prepared and in top physical, soccer and emotional condition for the event. A game that you can enjoy for free in the United States on Fubo TV (free trial).

Gregg Berhalter's team has gone two consecutive matches without a win, something that, less than two months before the start of Qatar 2022, is a cause for concern, especially in terms of morale. These games were against El Salvador (1-1 draw in the Nations League) and Japan (painful 2-0 defeat in a friendly match in Germany).

For their part, Saudi Arabia have not won three games in a row. In fact, they have not won since their last match in the World Cup Qualifiers. Since then, they have faced Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador: the first two defeated them 1-0 and drew goalless with the last one.

Saudi Arabia vs USMNT: Date

This important match will take place next Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia, Spain. In the two previous meetings between Saudi Arabia and the USMNT, there is a win for each team.

Saudi Arabia vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Saudi Arabia vs USMNT:

You can watch this game for free in the United States with Fubo TV (free trial). You will also find the broadcast on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, and UniMás.