SC Feignies will meet Paris Saint-Germain today, December 19, 2021, in the 2021-22 Coupe de France Round of 64. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this extremely rare French Cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. You can watch this exciting game live in the US and Canada on fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their first overall meeting. The French fifth-tier side, Feignes-Aulnoye, and the Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain have never clashed before, neither at the French Cup nor in a friendly exhibition.

The game will be played at 3:10 PM (ET), at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever, in the 2021/2022 Coupe de France.

SC Feignies vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 3:10 PM (ET)

Location: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

SC Feignies vs PSG: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:10 PM

CT: 2:10 PM

MT: 1:10 PM

PT: 12:10 PM

SC Feignies vs PSG: Storylines

SC Feignies set up a Round of 64 meeting with The Parisians after overcoming Bully-les-Mines with a final result of 6-0 and cruising past Amiens on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the previous two rounds.

Paris Saint-Germain will only join the 2021-22 Coupe de France campaign in the Round of 64. Their top stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria are expected to be given a rest, while Neymar is on the sidelines. Sergio Ramos could finally return on the pitch.

The 2021-22 Coupe de France Round of 64 game between SC Feignies and PSG, to be played today, at the Nouveaux Stade de SC Feignies in SC Feignies, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States and Canada. Other options include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada.

SC Feignies vs PSG: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Parisians. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -6000 odds to go through to the next stage. The home side SC Feignies have a whopping +5000 odds to cause an upset in this round and knock the mighty PSG out of the French Cup, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +2400 payout.

FanDuel SC Feignies +5000 Tie +2400 PSG -6000

* Odds via FanDuel