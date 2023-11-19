Scotland vs Norway: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

The Tartan Army will be out in force as Scotland take on Norway at Hampden Park in Glasgow for the final games of the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers group stage. The game will be a chance for both sides to prepare new strategies for the upcoming continental tournaments.

[Watch Scotland vs Norway online free in the US on Fubo]

Scotland’s qualification campaign for Euro 2024 has been nothing short of remarkable. After a slow start, Steve Clarke’s side won big games to secure their place in the final tournament. They will be looking to build on that momentum when they take this last game of the group stage at home.

Norway, on the other hand, have endured a disappointing qualifying campaign, they are eliminated. They currently sit in third place in Group A, six points behind Scotland. Their hopes of reaching the finals are now all but over.

Scotland vs Norway: Kick-Off Time

Scotland and Norway play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Sunday, November 19 at Hampden Park in Glasgow. The game is expected to be a close contest, with both sides evenly matched. Scotland will have the home advantage, but Norway will be looking to Jørgen Strand Larsen to provide them with a goal threat.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 20

Germany: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 20

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 20

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 20

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 20

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 20

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Scotland vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, Virgin Media Two

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, ViX, Fox Sports 1