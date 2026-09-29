Scotland vs Switzerland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 29, 2026

Scotland host Switzerland at Hampden Park in Glasgow for a UEFA Nations League League B, Group B1 clash. Both sides begin a new campaign after the 2026 World Cup. Find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Scotland vs Switzerland Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Tuesday, September 29, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in the USA

Scotland vs Switzerland will stream live on the Fubo Sports Network in the United States, with the match available through Fubo, ViX and Tubi.

Can I watch Scotland vs Switzerland for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo users can currently watch Scotland vs Switzerland through a 5-day free trial. The platform’s specific match page currently advertises the game as “$0 Today” and displays a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Scotland vs Switzerland is Matchday 2 of UEFA Nations League League B, Group B1, with both teams looking to make an early statement in a group that also includes Slovenia and North Macedonia.

Scotland open their campaign away to Slovenia on September 26, while Switzerland travel to North Macedonia on the same day. Three days later, they meet at Hampden Park before the group continues with four more fixtures through November.

Scott McTominay #4 of Scotland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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For Scotland, the match marks an important first home test under Sebastien Pocognoli, who was appointed as the new head coach after the 2026 World Cup. Pocognoli’s first squad includes seven uncapped players and 14 players who were not part of Scotland’s World Cup squad, highlighting the changes being made as the team starts a new cycle. The Scottish FA also confirmed that Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean have since withdrawn through injury.

Switzerland also enter the Nations League looking to establish themselves in League B after spending previous editions at a higher level. The Swiss FA has made clear that the objective is to demonstrate that the team belongs in League A, while the opening schedule gives them two consecutive away matches against North Macedonia and Scotland before returning home.

What time is the Scotland vs Switzerland match?

The Scotland vs Switzerland match kicks off at 2:45 PM ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The Scottish FA lists a 7:45 PM kickoff in the UK at Hampden Park, while UEFA’s schedule lists the match for 20:45 CET.

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