‘Don’t disrespect me’: Lionel Messi’s heated moment with referee of Argentina vs Switzerland

A tense, high-stakes atmosphere boiled over into confrontation during the first half of the Argentina-Switzerland quarterfinal, as cameras captured a furious Lionel Messi locked in a heated, nose-to-nose exchange with head referee João Pinheiro.

Argentina survived a grueling extra-time battle against Switzerland to advance to the semifinals, a match marred by intense scrutiny over the officiating from Swiss manager Murat Yakin and his players. Among the most glaring flashpoints of the contest occurred when Lionel Messi and Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro exchanged heated words immediately following a Swiss free kick.

Viral footage circulating on social media from ESPN‘s broadcast caught the tense interaction, with subtitles revealing the Argentine captain demanding better treatment from the official. “Speak to me correctly. Do not disrespect me; I speak to you respectfully. You do not know how to speak, you must show me respect,” Messi reportedly said as Pinheiro attempted to de-escalate the situation and calm the superstar down.

Surprisingly, the fiery confrontation did not result in a yellow card for dissent. Analysts and fans across social media have widely debated the incident, with many arguing that Messi’s animated gestures easily could have been interpreted as misconduct and penalized by the official.

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Following the final whistle, Messi praised Argentina’s resilience after the hard-fought victory. The triumph sets up a blockbuster semifinal clash against a historic rival, echoing their legendary, high-stakes encounter from the 1986 World Cup in Mexico exactly 40 years ago.

Lionel Messi, Portekizli hakem Joao Pinheiro'dan saygı bekledi:



"Benimle düzgün konuş. Bana saygısızlık etme; ben seninle saygılı bir şekilde konuşuyorum. Konuşmayı bilmiyorsun, bana saygı göstermelisin."pic.twitter.com/bp9W6Wb5IP — Portekiz Futbolu 🇵🇹🇹🇷 (@NosFutebol) July 12, 2026

Swiss frustration mounts over controversial officiating

While Messi and Pinheiro ultimately handled their exchange within the bounds of the game, the broader officiating performance drew heavy criticism, highlighted by a controversial sequence that saw Swiss forward Breel Embolo sent off after receiving a costly second yellow card.

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Tempers flared further after a contentious aerial challenge where Switzerland‘s Denis Zakaria won a header, only for Pinheiro to blow his whistle for a foul because of an exaggerated tumble by Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico, a decision that supporters and analysts widely condemned as a glaring officiating error.

A historic showdown: Messi vs. England

With the Swiss behind them, Argentina now shift their focus to an incredibly anticipated semifinal matchup against England, a heavyweight fixture destined to captivate the sports world.

The match marks a legacy-defining opportunity for Messi against the Three Lions, evoking memories of 1986 when Diego Maradona delivered both the infamous ‘Hand of God’ and the ‘Goal of the Century.’ As Messi aims to replicate that magic and guide his country to the final, he must also keep pace on the scoresheet to fend off Kylian Mbappé in a fierce race for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot.

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