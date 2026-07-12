Julian Alvarez dismisses social media conspiracies as Argentina eliminate Switzerland from 2026 World Cup?

As Argentina won vs. Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup, Julian Alvarez said the team is not focusing on social media noise.

Scoring the winning goal for Argentina should be a reason to celebrate, but as Julian Alvarez took the microphone postgame, he took time to dismiss all the noise that’s coming in social media towards the Albiceleste. As of now, they eliminated Switzerland and the 2026 World Cup is still alive.

“We can’t get hung up on everything said on social media; the group is strong,“ Alvarez said after the game. Much has been said on social media about Argentina always getting either lucky or helped by external parties (referees, FIFA, etc.). Having said all of that, Lionel Scaloni did say Argentina need to improve ahead of the semifinal vs. England.

Clearly, these statements are unproven and mainly just conspiracies. However, given how fast all the info moves, it wouldn’t be shocking that all these get to the Argentina locker room. For Alvarez, the group’s unity is stronger than the noise.

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Alvarez had a huge redemption moment vs. Switzerland

Prior to the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi, who is battling Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot, was obviously the Argentinian with the most expectations. However, Alvarez was just behind him. The fact is he started the World Cup as a substitute, and didn’t play his best. For him to score an absolute top-bins game-winner in extra time cleans vs Switzerland all his shortcomings earlier in the tournament.

A SENSATIONAL GOAL FROM JULIÁN ALVAREZ TO PUT ARGENTINA IN FRONT IN EXTRA TIME 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/J3Ql16XwX3 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 12, 2026

Switzerland was a tough team, even if Breel Embolo suffered a red card. Hence, Alvarez’s goal was like an oasis in the middle of the desert for Argentina, who were looking somewhat frustrated when attacking.

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Argentina and England are the semifinalists with most minutes played

Argentina and England will face off in a grudge match. However, both teams are fatigued. England have played 570 minutes in the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Argentina have logged 600 minutes, the most in the whole tournament.

Compared to the other World Cup semifinal in the bracket, whoever wins will be at a big stamina disadvantage. France have played a total of 540 minutes, the same as Spain. Neither France nor Spain have played extra time this tournament.