Czech Republic vs England: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 29, 2026

Czechia host England at Fortuna Arena in Prague for a UEFA Nations League Group A3 clash as both teams begin a new campaign after the 2026 World Cup. Find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Czech Republic vs England Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Tuesday, September 29, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Czech Republic vs England in the USA

Czechia vs. England will be available to U.S. viewers through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Czech Republic vs England for free?

Yes, Fubo currently displays a 5-day free trial for Czechia vs. England, with the match page advertising the event as available for $0 today for eligible users.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Czechia vs. England is a UEFA Nations League Group A3 match and the second fixture of the September window for both teams. The two nations are in a group alongside Spain and Croatia, with the first four matchdays taking place between September 24 and October 6 before the competition resumes in November.

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Jude Bellingham #10, Bukayo Saka #7, and Reece James #24 of England (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

For England, the match is part of a demanding start to the new Nations League campaign. Thomas Tuchel‘s team opens against the reigning world champions Spain at Wembley on September 26, then travels to Prague three days later. England also has another away match against Croatia on October 3 before hosting Czechia at Wembley on October 6.

The Three Lions enter this competition after finishing third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Tuchel has made several changes to his squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham are among the players selected, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lewis Hall, Rio Ngumoha, Jarrad Branthwaite, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Alex Scott are also included. However, England has subsequently lost several players to injuries, including Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento.

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Czechia are also beginning their Group A3 campaign at home, with Croatia visiting Prague on September 26 before England arrives three days later. The schedule then sends Czechia to Spain on October 3, followed by another trip to Wembley on October 6.

What time is the Czech Republic vs England match?

Czechia vs. England kicks off at 2:45 PM ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. England Football lists the match for 7:45 PM BST at Fortuna Arena in Prague, which converts to 2:45 PM Eastern Time in the United States.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM