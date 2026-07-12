Lionel Messi praises Argentina’s resilience after hard-fought 3–1 win over Switzerland

Following a hard-fought win over Switzerland, Lionel Messi took to social media to celebrate Argentina's victory and share an inspiring message ahead of the semifinals.

Argentina didn’t have an easy game against Switzerland. However, La Albiceleste ultimately secured a 3-1 victory in extra time, with Lionel Messi thanking his teammates for their tireless effort.

With the 2026 World Cup semifinal bracket set, Argentina is once again one of the top four teams in the tournament. This feat was highlighted by Messi, who knows firsthand how difficult it is to achieve back-to-back semifinal appearances.

“We had to suffer again, but this team never stops believing,” Messi said on an Instagram post. “We’re back among the top four in the world! Let’s go!”

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Argentina faces a difficult road ahead

Argentina’s path to the final is set. The remaining four nations are all elite contenders, and the South Americans’ next test will be anything but easy.

Argentina will face England on July 15 at Atlanta Stadium for an epic semifinal clash. The Three Lions also required extra time in their quarterfinal, defeating Norway 2-1 courtesy of two goals from Jude Bellingham.

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This will mark the first time Lionel Messi faces England in his career. It is a matchup steeped in historic tournament rivalry, with both powerhouses now fighting to secure a place in the grand final against Spain or France.

Lionel Messi wants to continue making history

Argentina is one of only eight nations to have won the World Cup, and Messi captained them to their third star in Qatar. However, the talismanic skipper aims to add even more accolades to his illustrious career at the 2026 World Cup.

With the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race wide open, Messi aims to not only add more goals to his legendary tally and finish top of the table, but also secure the first back-to-back World Cup titles for any nation since Brazil accomplished the feat in 1958 and 1962.