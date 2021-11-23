Seattle Sounders play against Real Salk Lake today at Lumen Field for the First Round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Sounders are ready to face Real Salk Lake, First Round action for the 2021 MLS Playoffs. This Playoffs game will take place at Lumen Field on November 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM (ET). Ready to win at home. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Seattle Sounders have tied a recent home game against the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 during the final game at Lumen Field of the regular season. The Sounders closed the regular season with 17-9-8 and 60 points in the second spot of the Western Conference.

Real Salt Lake won 14 games and lost another 14 during the regular season, but that record was enough for them to reach the 2021 MLS Playoffs. But they still have a lot to prove, this soccer game is just the first round.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Storylines

Seattle Sounders have a positive home record at 8-5-4, but the team's record is slightly better on the road at 9-4-4. The Sounders 'last home win was against the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1, that win was part of the Sounders' last winning streak of four consecutive victories before closing out the regular season. Seattle Sounders are scoring an average of 1.56 goals per game, and the defense allows 0.97 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake won two of the last three games on the road before the 2021 MLS Playoffs against FC Dallas 2-1 and Sporting KC 1-0. The team suffered to qualify for the playoffs, but in the end Real Salt Lake took the seventh spot in the Western Conference to be part of the 14 teams that will play in the playoffs. Real Salt Lake's on the road record is negative with five wins, two draws and 10 losses. The team is scoring an average of 1.62 goals per game, and the defense allows 1.59 goals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake in the U.S.

This 2021 MLS game in the First Round will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are favorites to win this game with -1.5 goals to cover and -180 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record at home but during the last phase of the regular season the team suffered to win. Real Salt Lake are underdogs with +410 moneyline with a negative record on the road, the draw is offered at +300 odds. The best pick for this MLS game is: Seattle Sounders -180.



FanDuel Seattle Sounders -180 Draw +300 Real Salk Lake +410

* Odds via FanDuel.