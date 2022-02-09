Senegal's long-awaited triumph in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hasn't gone unnoticed by the country's Presidency as team members were gifted money and plots of land as reward for the trophy.

Over 50 years of wait came to an end on Sunday when Sadio Mane scored the decisive penalty against Egypt in the grand final. Senegal were crowned continental champions for the first time in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the entire country has celebrated it.

The game didn't begin well for them as Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski saved a penalty from Mane early in the first half and both sides failed to break the deadlock after 120 minutes. However, the Liverpool winger redeemed himself when he scored the crucial spot-kick to secure Senegal's eagerly awaited success.

Scenes of jubilation were immediately seen across Dakar on Sunday and people flooded the streets of the capital city again on Monday - declared a national holiday by the government - when the national team returned from Cameroon. And the Presidency has also recognized the team for their achievement.

Senegal national team members receive cash prizes and plots of land for 2021 Afcon success

Following Monday's celebrations between the national team and the citizens, the 2021 Afcon winning squad were invited to a ceremony in the presidential palace in Dakar on Tuesday.

"By your vital force and your creative genius, you have reversed the course of history. We dreamed of the cup, you built this dream and you made it come true," Senegal's President Macky Sall said standing in a podium next to the trophy, per AFP.

Sall has awarded the Senegal national team members the equivalent of $87,000 each, as well as a 2,100 square-foot plot of land in Dakar and a 5,400 square-foot plot of land in Diamniadio, a new city in construction 18 miles away from the capital.

The president has also distinguished each member with the National Order of the Lion. "There are no words to express you to our pride, our joy and our gratitude," Macky Sall added.