MLB Rumors: Yankees sign star player to historic deal after Juan Soto's move to Mets

The Yankees make a bold free-agent move, landing a top player with a historic contract after Juan Soto’s trade to the Mets.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout prior to playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout prior to playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees, always seeking to strengthen their roster, have made a splash in the free-agent market following Juan Soto‘s departure to the New York Mets. The Bronx Bombers have secured one of the top pitchers in the game, who has signed a historic deal, marking a new milestone in MLB history.

According to MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Yankees have acquired left-hander Max Fried. This move not only strengthens their pitching rotation but also sends a clear message to the league: they are determined to return to championship contention. Known for his exceptional control and strikeout ability, Fried will join a rotation that already features stars like Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón.

Last season, Fried posted an 11-10 record with a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts. He allowed 146 hits and 57 walks over 174.1 innings, while striking out 166 batters. Fried’s new contract is nothing short of historic: an eight-year, $218 million deal.

As reported by Jeff Passan on X (formerly Twitter), “Left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees have reached an agreement on an eight-year, $218 million contract, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guaranteed contract in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher.”

How Max Fried Strengthens the Yankees’ Rotation

With Fried’s arrival, the New York Yankees now boast one of the most formidable pitching rotations in the league. This acquisition, along with other recent roster upgrades, positions the Yankees as one of the top contenders for the World Series.

Impact of Max Fried’s Signing on the MLB

Fried’s signing has far-reaching implications, not only for the Yankees but for the entire league. Other teams will now have to reassess their strategies and may need to make moves to counterbalance the Yankees’ newfound strength. This historic deal marks the beginning of a new era for the Bronx Bombers and could reshape the competitive landscape of MLB in the years ahead.

Alexander Rosquez

