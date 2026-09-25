Senegal vs Mozambique: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Africa Cup of Nations qualification game on September 25, 2026

Senegal face Mozambique at the Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto in the opening match of Group J in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. With Patrick Vieira beginning his new era, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Senegal vs Mozambique Tournament Africa Cup of Nations Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 3:00 PM PT / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS XTRA Live Stream Fubo, Tubi, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Senegal vs Mozambique in the USA

Senegal vs Mozambique will be available in the United States through beIN SPORTS Xtra and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with Fubo and Tubi also offering a live streaming option.

Can I watch Senegal vs Mozambique for free?

Fubo‘s current listing for the match displays a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option of 5 days, allowing eligible new subscribers to access the service without an immediate subscription charge.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Senegal vs Mozambique opens Group J of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with both teams beginning a six-match campaign alongside Sudan and Ethiopia. CAF has placed 48 nations into 12 qualifying groups, with the top two teams from nine groups earning places at the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Krepin Diatta of Senegal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The match also marks the competitive debut of Patrick Vieira as Senegal’s head coach. The former France international took over after Pape Thiaw and has named a 29-player squad for his first qualifying window.

Advertisement

Senegal will be without Sadio Mane, who is missing because of a physical issue, but the squad still features established players including Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr.

What time is the Senegal vs Mozambique match?

The match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 3:00 PM ET. CAF lists the game at 19:00 GMT, while the Senegalese Football Federation confirms a 3:00 PM local kickoff in Maputo.

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM