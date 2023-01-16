Mozambique will face Libya in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Mozambique will play against Libya for Matchday 2 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The Mozambique team debuted in this 2022 African Nations Championship group phase with a draw against Ethiopia that allows them to continue dreaming of obtaining one of the first two places in the group and thus qualify for the next phase. The rival of Matchday 3 will be Algeria, because they should try to get points in this game.

In the case of Libya, they had a debut with a defeat against Algeria, undoubtedly the strongest team in the area. Despite the fact that losing is never a good result, the fact that it was only 1-0 gives them chances since it means that the goal difference is not that great. but of course, it will be of little use if they don't get a good result in this and the next Matchday.

Mozambique vs Libya: Date

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between Mozambique and Libya will be played at the Stade de Baraki this Tuesday, January 17 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Mozambique vs Libya: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Madagascar vs Ghana

This Matchday 2 game of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between Mozambique and Libya will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

