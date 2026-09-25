Egypt vs Angola: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Africa Cup of Nations qualification game on September 25, 2026

Egypt welcome Angola to Cairo International Stadium for the opening match of Group B in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. With both teams beginning their six-match campaign, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Egypt vs Angola Tournament Africa Cup of Nations Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Egypt vs Angola in the USA

Egypt vs Angola will be available to watch in the United States on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS En Español. The match is also available to stream through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Egypt vs Angola for free?

Eligible viewers can currently use Fubo‘s 5-day free-trial offer to watch Egypt vs Angola without paying upfront. The platform’s official match page displays the game with a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Egypt vs Angola is the opening fixture of Group B in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which also includes Malawi and South Sudan. The four teams will play six matches during the qualifying campaign, with the top two teams advancing to the AFCON finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. CAF has identified Egypt vs Angola as one of the headline fixtures of the opening round.

Mohamed Salah #10 and Omar Marmoush #22 of Egypt (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

For Egypt, the game is particularly significant because it starts the road toward another AFCON appearance for the record seven-time African champions. Hossam Hassan has named a 24-player squad for the September qualifiers, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush among the leading names.

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The Pharaohs will then travel to face South Sudan on September 29, meaning the opening two matches could quickly establish the early Group B standings. Angola enter the match under Aliou Cisse, who was appointed earlier this year and is beginning his first AFCON qualifying campaign with the Palancas Negras.

Cisse selected a 28-player squad for the opening matches against Egypt and Malawi. The group includes Zito Luvumbo, Mabululu, Gilberto, David Carmo and Kialonda Gaspar, while goalkeeper Ekumbi Travessa received his first senior call-up.

What time is the Egypt vs Angola match?

The match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 3:00 PM ET. CAF lists Egypt vs Angola for 7:00 PM GMT at Cairo International Stadium. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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