Why isn’t Thibaut Courtois playing today for Belgium vs Italy in 2026-28 UEFA Nations League Matchday 1?

Thibaut Courtois is a Belgium mainstay but he won't be featured as the team faces Italy in Matchday 1 of the 2026-28 UEFA Nations League.

One of the most contested groups in all of the 2026-28 UEFA Nations League competition is underway today as Belgium and Italy battle it out in Matchday 1. A duel of talented teams, however, won’t count with one of the most gifted players of them all in goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois is sitting out the entire UEFA Nations League campaign after reaching an agreement to take a temporary break from the Belgium national team. This came after a series of events and choices that caused the 34-year-old goalkeeper to come to this decision.

As stated, this is a temporary break, Courtois is not fully retiring from international soccer affairs. It just so happens that he will skip the Nations League, so Belgium needs a new goalie. This might put him at a disadvantage for the future, as other goalkeepers will have this time to train and understand new manager Mark van Bommel.

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What are the reasons for Courtois’ break?

Mark van Bommel didn’t commit to make Courtois the undoubted starter of the team, which has been his usual place in the lineup. This rubbed Courtois the wrong way as for now. However, Courtois stated he wants to return for Euro 2028 qualifiers and is willing to fight for his spot.

Thibaut Courtois #1 of Belgium

Also, Courtois has had some injury-riddled seasons, and he wants to manage his physical workload and recovery following the all-demanding club schedules. By resting during the Nations League, he’ll be able to stay fresh.

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Belgium’s available GKs vs Italy

Given Courtois’ absence, new goalkeepers will have an opportunity to shine and get their international careers fully going against Italy. There are three different options for van Bommel to choose from: