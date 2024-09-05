Serbia vs Spain: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Serbia will face Spain in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Dani Olmo of Spain
© IMAGO / Marco CanonieroDani Olmo of Spain

By Leonardo Herrera

Serbia and Spain will face against each other in what will be the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here’s how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Spain, the reigning Euro champions, are set to kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign with high expectations. Fresh off their recent triumph over England, where they secured the most prestigious title on the continent, Spain are eager to build on that momentum and add more silverware to their collection. As clear favorites in their group, they’ll be looking to assert their dominance from the start.

However, their journey won’t be without challenges, starting with a tricky opener against Serbia. Known for their inconsistency, the Serbians are capable of swinging from poor performances against weaker teams to pulling off upsets against stronger opponents. This unpredictability makes the matchup intriguing, with Spain aiming to secure three points and Serbia hoping to surprise the newly crowned Euro champions.

Serbia vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 6)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 6)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 6)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 6)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 6)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Serbia vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
Serbia: RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

