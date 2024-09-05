Serbia vs Spain: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Serbia will face Spain in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Spain, the reigning Euro champions, are set to kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign with high expectations. Fresh off their recent triumph over England, where they secured the most prestigious title on the continent, Spain are eager to build on that momentum and add more silverware to their collection. As clear favorites in their group, they’ll be looking to assert their dominance from the start.

However, their journey won’t be without challenges, starting with a tricky opener against Serbia. Known for their inconsistency, the Serbians are capable of swinging from poor performances against weaker teams to pulling off upsets against stronger opponents. This unpredictability makes the matchup intriguing, with Spain aiming to secure three points and Serbia hoping to surprise the newly crowned Euro champions.

Serbia vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 6)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 6)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 6)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 6)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 6)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Serbia vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

