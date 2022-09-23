Serbia will play against Sweden on Saturday at the Rajko Mitic in a match for the fifth round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you will find the kick-off time of this League B Group 4 game and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch the game live on FuboTV (free trial).
Serbia will try to return to victory in the tournament after their 2-2 draw with Slovenia in the fourth round. The national team coached by Dragan Stojkovic is in second place in the League B Group 4 with 7 points, 3 behind leaders Norway.
Sweden, on the other hand, need a win to put an end to their negative run of three defeats in a row. They lost 3-2 to Norway in their last game. The national team coached by Janne Andersson has 3 points after 4 games.
Serbia vs Sweden: Kick-off time
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 25)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 25)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 25)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 25)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 25)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 25)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8.45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM
Serbia vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Barbados: Csport.tv
Brazil: Star+
Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Canada: FuboTV, DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
France: L'Equipe Web
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 3 NZ
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo Sports Network, ViX
Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now