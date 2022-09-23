Serbia and Sweden will meet on Saturday at the Rajko Mitic in a match for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you will find the kick-off time and where to watch or live stream free the game in your country.

Serbia will play against Sweden on Saturday at the Rajko Mitic in a match for the fifth round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you will find the kick-off time of this League B Group 4 game and how to watch or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Serbia will try to return to victory in the tournament after their 2-2 draw with Slovenia in the fourth round. The national team coached by Dragan Stojkovic is in second place in the League B Group 4 with 7 points, 3 behind leaders Norway.

Sweden, on the other hand, need a win to put an end to their negative run of three defeats in a row. They lost 3-2 to Norway in their last game. The national team coached by Janne Andersson has 3 points after 4 games.

Serbia vs Sweden: Kick-off time

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 25)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 25)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 25)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 25)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 25)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 25)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8.45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Serbia vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Barbados: Csport.tv

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Canada: FuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 3 NZ

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo Sports Network, ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now