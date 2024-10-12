Serbia vs Switzerland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Serbia will face off against Switzerland in a League A clash on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming services. Watch here which are the available options in your country.
[Watch Serbia vs Switzerland for free in the USA on Fubo]
Serbia and Switzerland are set for a high-stakes showdown with relegation on the line. Switzerland have endured a particularly rough campaign, suffering two heavy defeats and failing to earn any points, leaving them in a precarious position heading into this critical match.
Serbia, while also winless, managed to fare slightly better by securing a hard-fought draw against reigning European champions Spain after losing to Denmark on Matchday 2. This clash between the two nations promises to be an intense battle, as both sides fight desperately to avoid the drop.
Serbia vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 13)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 13)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Georgia: 10:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Breel Embolo of Switzerland – IMAGO / Pressinphoto
Serbia vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Maximum 3
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
Serbia: RTS 1, SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena 1 Premium
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Maximum 3, SuperSport PSL
Switzerland: Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 3