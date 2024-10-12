Serbia vs Switzerland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Serbia take on Switzerland in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League A. Fans can stream the action live online, with various viewing options available depending on your country.

Serbia and Switzerland are set for a high-stakes showdown with relegation on the line. Switzerland have endured a particularly rough campaign, suffering two heavy defeats and failing to earn any points, leaving them in a precarious position heading into this critical match.

Serbia, while also winless, managed to fare slightly better by securing a hard-fought draw against reigning European champions Spain after losing to Denmark on Matchday 2. This clash between the two nations promises to be an intense battle, as both sides fight desperately to avoid the drop.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 13)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Georgia: 10:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Serbia vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Maximum 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

Serbia: RTS 1, SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Maximum 3, SuperSport PSL

Switzerland: Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 3