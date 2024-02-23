Sergio Aguero’s bright career was cut short in 2021 due to a cardiac arrhythmia during an eventual 1–1 home draw against Alavés. At the time despite a recovery phase that took three months on advice from his doctors the proud Argentine forward retired from the sport.

Aguero played for boyhood club Independiente, then Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, where he became a club and Premier League legend, and Barcelona. In total at the club level “El Kun” scored 385 goals in 685 matches. The Argentine would go on to win 17 championships in his career.

At the national team level, Aguero scored 41 goals in 101 caps for Argentina, playing in three World Cups. Now on his TikTok account Aguero played a Whatsapp audio of his cardiologist and shared the good news that he can come back, although for only one match.

Kun Aguero shares news he could return to football

Aguero’s cardiologist stated the following: “The way things are going so far; you won’t have any problem playing at some point. Logically we have to do the tests and make you run as if it were a game.

“And it’s true, when you have the two central defenders… you have to make a fake or something like that, you have to be well prepared. So, I would say… get ready, there is some hope. We can say that you’re doing very well and that you have to get in good enough shape to be there for a few minutes. But I see you looking good, you’re doing everything, and you didn’t have any [problem]. We’re going to monitor you a little bit more. In short… It’s possible, yes, it’s possible. You are doing very well.”

Upon hearing the news fans of Aguero’s boyhood team Independiente began circulating that if Aguero did return it would be for El Rojo, “And if Carlitos calls me, what do you want me to do? I have to talk to the cardiologist. Play for 20 minutes. “, Aguero stated when asked what he thought if he could return.

Carlitos is Carlos Tevez who today is the coach of Independiente and when asked of the possibility of having Aguero, the former Boca Juniors legend stated, “Who doesn’t want to have Kun? No? First me as a teammate, and now as a coach. Welcome if you can, even if it’s ten minutes or fifteen minutes, we’ll have it.

“We are going to have to ask Toloza for the 10 to give it to Kun. But obviously yes, how can I not call him to be with us. It would be great: Ávalos-Agüero.”

While Aguero is still some time away from being match ready, Aguero’s return to football would be a rightful send-off for such a brilliant career.