In a scary situation the former Argentina and Manchester City striker grabs his heart while streaming on Twitch with Ibai.

Sergio Agüero retired from football in December of 2021, the former Manchester City striker was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia which forced him to retire prematurely. Since then, the 34-year-old has reinvented himself as an influencer and streamer.

Agüero has always had a love for gaming and technology, playing what has been defined as “historic” FIFA game matches with longtime friend Lionel Messi when they would get together for the Argentine national team.

On a stream with famed streamer Ibai Llanos, Agüero was in mid-sentence when he began to grab his heart and stopped talking. Eventually saying "I think I just had a mini-arrhythmia."

Sergio Agüero suffers mini-arrhythmia on Twitch

A visibly scared Ibai Llanos asks Agüero, “Dude what 's happening?”, when Agüero is able to get his wind back and check his heart app the Argentine says, "I think I just had a mini-arrhythmia." Llanos immediately says, “you want us to go to the doctor?”, to which Agüero calms the audience and host by stating, "No, no. Because I have a chip and the famous chip will detect me and send a signal".

Agüero scored 385 goals in his career, becoming Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer at 260 in 390 matches. He also scored more than 100 goals for Atlético Madrid and began his career in Argentine giants Independiente. El Kun won a total of 19 titles in his career.